China makes up 30 per cent of India’s auto component import

Component imports in India grew by 10.9 per cent in FY23 to Rs 1.63 lakh crore (USD 20.3 billion) from Rs 1.36 lakh crore (USD 18.3 billion) in 2021-22.

Published: 08th August 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China still accounts for the majority of automotive component imports in India with its share coming at 30% in the financial year 2022-23, according to data released by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Monday. 

China was the biggest source of auto components import, accounting for 30%, in FY21-22 as well. Component imports in India grew by 10.9% in FY23 to Rs 1.63 lakh crore ($20.3 billion) from Rs 1.36 lakh crore ($18.3 billion) in 2021-22. Region-wise, Asia accounted for 66% of imports followed by Europe and North America at 26% and 6% respectively.

ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said the component industry is looking to enhance exports while reducing imports, especially from China. As per him, from a peak trade deficit of $2.5 billion a couple of years ago in 2019, the industry has moved to a better position with a trade deficit of just $200 million in terms of imports.

Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA & Chairman, Sona Comstar said, “The ‘China+1’ de-risking strategy of OEMs augurs well for India to become a global manufacturing hub for automotive components.”

Exports of auto components saw growth of 5.2% to Rs 1.61 lakh crore ($20.1 billion) in 2022-23 in contrast to Rs 1.41 lakh crore ($19.0 billion) in 2021-22. North America accounting for 32% of exports, saw a growth of 8%. Europe accounted for 31% and Asia for 26% grew 3% and 4% respectively.  

India’s overall automotive components industry in FY22-23 grew by 32.8% to Rs 5.60 lakh crore ($69.7 billion) as against Rs 4.20 lakh crore ($56.9 billion) earned in FY21-22. The component industry last fiscal outpaced its highest-ever turnover of $57.1 billion (as per prevalent exchange rates) in FY19.

