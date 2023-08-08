Home Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies due to cardiac arrest

Murty, 51 years, was also an angel investor. He recently announced completing 12 years at Pepperfry on his LinkedIn post.

Published: 08th August 2023 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ambareesh Murty. (Photo | Twitter, Ambareesh Murty )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pepperfry Co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty passed away in Leh due to cardiac arrest, company co-founder and COO Ashish Shah said on Tuesday.

He was an alumnus of IIT Calcutta, 1996 batch and completed his Bachelor in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering in 1994.

"Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate Ambareesh Murty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Pepperfry Co-Founder and COO Ashish Shah said in a tweet.

Murty called himself a closet sociopath on his X (formerly Twitter) profile and professed a love for history-reading epic fantasies.

He had 27 years of general management experience in FMCG, financial services and internet industries.

Murty started his career with Cadbury in their sales and marketing division, moving onto short stints in ICICI Prudential, Britannia and Levi's.

According to his profile on Linkedin, Murty ran a financial training and business consulting firm, Origin Resources from 2003-05 in Bangalore before joining eBay as their Country Manager for India, Philippines and Malaysia where he stayed till 2011.

Murty founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company Pepperfry in 2012 with Shah.

