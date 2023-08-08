Home Business

TCS to help transform government's e-marketplace

The current platform has architectural challenges in scaling up and in meeting the evolving needs of buyers and sellers.

Published: 08th August 2023 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

TCS logo

For representational purposes. (Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will transform the government's e-Marketplace (GeM) into a public procurement platform.

TCS announced its partnership with the government on Tuesday, and said it will design and build a new modern solution leveraging new technologies, while maintaining the current platform.

The GeM platform provides an end-to-end online marketplace for central and state government bodies, including public sector undertakings, for procurement of common use goods and services. This e-marketplace currently handles a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of over Rs 2 lakh crore purchased by over 70,000 buyer organisations from over 6.5 million sellers and service providers, including over 800,000 medium and small enterprises.

The current platform has architectural challenges in scaling up and in meeting the evolving needs of buyers and sellers.

ALSO READ | TCS may go slow on hiring as company shifts focus to improving utilization

TCS said the new GeM platform will be based on e-commerce and e-marketplace principles with multi-tenancy, multi-rule, multilingual, open source, and open-API-based architecture. It will be highly scalable, designed to accommodate the anticipated six-fold growth in GMV over the next six years, the company added.

The new platform will use data analytics to forecast projections and improve supply chain management, and advanced  AI/ML technologies to help identify potential fraud.

PK Singh, CEO, GeM, said, "In its next avatar, GeM is envisioned to be an all-inclusive platform for government procurement, offering improved ease of doing business and transparency."

TCS' Public Services India business unit provides services to central and state governments, and these include passport issuance, health insurance, financial inclusion, investor facilitation, and pensions administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS government's e-Marketplace
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp