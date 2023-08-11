Home Business

India in unique position of optimism: Nirmala Sitharaman

Taking potshot at the Opposition led by Congress, the FM reminded the main Opposition party that Morgan Stanley who had called India a fragile economy in 2013 has today upgraded India.

Published: 11th August 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India is today in a unique position of being optimistic and positive about its future growth when the global economy is struggling, thanks to reform agenda pursued by the Narendra Modi-led government. 

The minister was speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. Sitharaman reiterated that the country has emerged as the fastest growing large economies even when developed countries such as the US and the UK, and the Euro zone are facing challenging times, and big economies such as China are also facing their own issues related to consumer demand and wage stagnation.

“PM (Narendra) Modi has changed this completely. There is a transformation in our governance,” she said and asserted words such as “Milega” (you will get) have been replaced by people saying “Mil Gaya” (we have got it). “We believe in empowering all and appeasement of none,” she said.

Sitharaman talked in details about various steps taken by the union government through its tenure and compared it with the situation before 2014. The minister said defence exports have gone up, food production has increased multiple fold, and central schemes have helped people come out of poverty. 

