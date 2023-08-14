Home Business

Retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July

This is a sharp acceleration from the 4.87% inflation reported in June. A year ago, retail inflation was at 6.71%.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In what may come as not-so-sweet news for the government, India's retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The key driver behind the high inflation number this time was food items, which saw their prices jump 11.51% compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

