Retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July
This is a sharp acceleration from the 4.87% inflation reported in June. A year ago, retail inflation was at 6.71%.
Published: 14th August 2023 06:51 PM | Last Updated: 14th August 2023 06:51 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: In what may come as not-so-sweet news for the government, India's retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.
This is a sharp acceleration from the 4.87% inflation reported in June. A year ago, retail inflation was at 6.71%.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.
The key driver behind the high inflation number this time was food items, which saw their prices jump 11.51% compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.
The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).