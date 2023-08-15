Infy veteran Richard Lobo joins edtech firm Byju’s

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former head of HR at IT major Infosys Richard Lobo has been roped in by edtech firm Byju’s in a significant development. He will be an exclusive advisor to help transform the firm’s Human Resources function.

After a 23-year career at Infosys, Lobo joins Byju’s. The HR leader held various leadership roles in Infosys and most recently served its EVP and head of Human Resources.

In his new role, Lobo will actively guide Byju’s management on organisational change and transformation, the edtech company said.

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, and Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, Byju’s, said Lobo becomes an integral part of the Byju’s family.

“His extensive experience and leadership in HR will be instrumental in further enriching our work culture and ensuring that the welfare of our team members remains at the core of every decision we take,” they said.

Lobo said, “I look forward to working with the leadership to scale global organisational design, innovate people practices, and help strengthen the foundation of the enterprise to support its next phase of growth as a global market leader.”

Last month, Byju’s announced that former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar and former CFO of Infosys TV Mohandas Pai will join the company’s newly constituted Advisory Council.

