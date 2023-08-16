Home Business

Infosys signs USD 1.64 billion deal with Liberty Global

CEO and MD, Infosys, said, “This will enable Infosys Topaz with transformative AI-first capabilities to complement the cloud-first digital foundation we have laid."

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has bagged a $1.64 billion deal with Liberty Global, a converged video, broadband and communications company. This collaboration will bring AI-powered digital entertainment to customers worldwide.  

The parties have entered into an initial 5-year agreement, with an option to extend to 8 years and beyond.

Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at $1.64 billion over the initial five-year term and at $2.5 billion if the contract is extended to eight years.

The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realise run-rate savings in excess of $109 million per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments, the company said.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global, said, “Strengthening and expanding our collaboration with Infosys gives our best-in-class solutions new scale with the ability to reach more markets and bring positive experiences to customers.”

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said, “This will enable Infosys Topaz with transformative AI-first capabilities to complement the cloud-first digital foundation we have laid for Liberty Global using Infosys Cobalt.”

