Home Business

Weighted mean income trebled since AY14: SBI report

According to the report, there has been a material decline in zero tax liability, with their share in total returns filed declining to 64 percent in AY23 from 84.1 percent in AY12.

Published: 18th August 2023 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tax, Income Tax, GST, Capital Gains Tax, Windfall Tax

Image for illustrative purposes only.

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

The individual tax filing data shows that the weighted mean income has increased from Rs 4.4 lakh in assessment year (AY) 2013-14  to Rs 13 lakh in AY2022-23, and could further jump to ₹49.7 lahks in 2047 with the shifting of distribution of tax-filers from lower income group to upper-income group, according to State Bank of India’s economic research report “Ecowrap”.

The report suggests that the main reason for this increase is the transition from lower income group to upper-income group. It also cited the increase in mean income to decrease in the number of non-filers, who were earlier not reporting income.

"If cases of non-reporting and under-reporting of income can be controlled, there will be a significant jump in the weighted Mean Income of the ITR filers," the report mentioned. 

The SBI report also highlighted the fact that there has been a material decline in zero tax liability, with their share in total returns filed declining to 64% in AY23 from 84.1% in AY12.

In AY23, 6.85 crore people filed ITR with a maximum concentration of 64% population still in the income group of up to Rs 5 lakhs. In AY 2012, 16 million people filed ITR with a maximum concentration of 84% population belonging to an income group of up to Rs 5 lakhs.

According to the SBI report, the number of filers showing income between Rs 5-10 lakh has increased by 8.1% from AY11 to AY23, a 3.8% increase in filers showing income in the range of Rs10 - Rs20 lakh, and 1.5% increase in Rs 20-Rs 50 lahks.

The number of filers who have disclosed income of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore has increased by 0.2%, and those disclosing income over Rs 1 crore has gone up by 0.02%. A total of 193,800 filers disclosed income over Rs 1 crore in AY23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI Ecowrap Income Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp