Edtech firm Byju’s lays off of 100 employees citing 'poor performance'

The company has fired over 3,000 employees so far. A spokesperson from Byju’s confirmed the development.

Published: 19th August 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Edtech company Byju’s, has let go of another 100 employees, citing poor performance. 
This layoff announcement comes at a time when the company is struggling with term loan B and delaying filing its FY22 audited results, among other issues.

The company has fired over 3,000 employees so far. A spokesperson from Byju’s confirmed the development. “There are no fresh layoffs in the post-sale division. In fact, during the past two months, as part of our commitment to augmenting this division, Byju’s has recruited 200 new professionals.”

However, as part of a periodical performance review, 100 individuals who didn’t meet expectations after a performance improvement plan, were let go with proper procedures, Byju’s said. The company also stressed that this measure is firmly rooted in performance-based considerations and is not in any way a cost-cutting endeavour. Recently, CEO Byju Raveendran addressed the investors.

According to sources, newly-appointed advisory council members- SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar and former CFO of Infosys TV Mohandas Pai- and CFO Ajay Goel were also present. This was mainly to reassure investors.

The council plays a significant role in advising and mentoring Byju’s Board and its CEO on crucial matters. It has been recruiting top executives and this includes the recently hired upGrad’s former CEO Arjun Mohan as the CEO of its international business.

On August 14, former head of HR at IT major Infosys Richard Lobo also joined the company as its exclusive advisor to help transform the firm’s Human Resources function. The firm had missed an August 3 timeline set by its creditors to amend a $1.2 billion term loan. Sources had said discussions are on and it is progressing well in the right direction and expected to close at the earliest. 

