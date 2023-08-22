Gruner to set up 100 bio-CNG plant in FY24 across country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gruner Renewable Energy (GRE), a start-up in the renewable sector, will set up 100 bio CNG plants across India, with a target turnover of Rs 1,000 crore by the end of this fiscal.

The company recently collaborated with BioEnergy Germany, a German company that provides technology and engineering design for biomass-based gas plants, and so far it has received 42 project orders to establish biogas plants in the country.

“We have so far secured 42 firm contracts for building biogas plants and many more are in the offing,” said Utkarsh Gupta, founder and CEO of Gruner Renewable. India aims to build 5,000 commercial units and create 15 MMT of CBG (Compressed Biogas) by 2024–2025.

At the Global Conference on Compressed Biogas (CBG) held in April, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has set a target to increase the share of gas in the energy mix up to 15% by 2030 to transform India into a gas-based. Currently, it imports nearly half the natural gas used in India.

Recently, the company announced the first Napier grass bio CNG plant in the country.

