Watch Live: Mukesh Ambani's speech at Reliance Industries AGM 2023

Mukesh Ambani

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders in the company’s annual general meeting at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The highly anticipated meeting by the investors is expected to give more clarity on Reliance's initial public offerings (IPO) plan for its retail and telecom units. 

Asia's richest man will address Reliance's shareholders at its 46th annual general meeting in a virtual meeting. 

Ambani's address comes just a few days after the demerger of Jio Finacial Services Ltd (JSFL) from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). 

The market is expecting some concrete announcements in regard to Future Retail IPO and Reliance Jio IPO. 

The fundamentals of Jio Financial Services Ltd and its expansion plans is also expected to be addressed at the Reliance AGM 2023. 

It is expected to give some updates on partnerships with Netflix on prepaid bundled packs. 

Ambani is further expected to give away updates on 5G rollout and Reliance’s prepaid plans. The investors are also keen on knowing Reliance’s plan on investing in clean energy. 


 

