Home Business

JKC gets one more month to pay lenders of Jet Airways

A three-member NCLAT bench accepted the plea of the consortium to extend the timeline and also for adjustment of `150 crore from performance bank guarantee (PBG) towards payment of `350 crore.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a positive development for Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday extended the time till September 30 for them to pay a sum of `350 crore to the lenders of bankrupt Jet Airways.

A three-member NCLAT bench accepted the plea of the consortium to extend the timeline and also for adjustment of `150 crore from performance bank guarantee (PBG) towards payment of `350 crore.
The consortium has submitted an undertaking before the appellate tribunal, in which it had committed to pay `100 crore by August 31, 2023, and another `100 crore by September 30, 2023.  

For rest `150 crore, the consortium had requested the appellate tribunal to encash the PBG submitted for that purpose. JKC had emerged as the winning bidder for the airline, which stopped flying in April 2019 and later underwent an insolvency resolution process.  The ownership transfer of the airline is yet to take place amid continuing differences between lenders and consortiums.

On July 10, the committee of creditors of Jet Airways had told the Supreme Court that the Jalan-Kalrock resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is not working and called for the liquidation of the grounded airline. This came after the NCLAT on May 26 granted the JKC a 97 days extension to pay a guarantee of `150 core to the State Bank of India (SBI).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways Jalan-Kalrock Consortium NCLAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp