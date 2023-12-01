Home Business

Dixon Tech to produce Xiaomi smartphones at Noida facility

Dixon is a contract manufacturer, and produces consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones and others for companies like Samsung, Phillips, Xiaomi and Godrej.

Published: 01st December 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Xiaomi smartphone | Wikimedia Commons

Xiaomi smartphone. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dixon Technologies, country’s largest electronic manufacturing company, on Thursday unveiled a new unit in Noida to produce smartphones from Xiaomi. Built with an investment of `256 crore, the new facility will have an annual capacity of 25 million units.  “The latest manufacturing facility by Padget Electronics, the smartphone manufacturing subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, has commenced production of smartphones for global technology giant, Xiaomi India in Q3, 2023,” said the company in a statement. 

Dixon is a contract manufacturer, and produces consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones and others for companies like Samsung, Phillips, Xiaomi and Godrej. It is among the first companies that received the incentive of electronic manufacturing. “We believe this association will leverage our excellence and superior execution and Xiaomi’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem,” said Sunil Vachani, executive Chairman at Dixon Technologies. 

Dixon exported smartphones worth Rs 1,200 crore smartphones in the last fiscal. This time, the company aims to double down its exports. Subsequently, the company will come up with another unit in the next few weeks. “The company is looking for large exports from the country. The telecom minister targets for $400 billion export of smartphones from the country in the next five year, and Dixon will be major contributors in it,” said Sunil Vachani. 

Vachani added that total India has high potential for growth in the electronics manufacturing sector. Currently, the global electronic manufacturing market is about $900 billion. India’s contribution is just 2.3% or about $20 billion. “If you look at countries like Vietnam, their exports of ICT products is $120 billion. So you can imagine the kind of potential that is there. Of course the industry needs to execute well. We need to ensure that we have zero defects,” said Sunil Vachani. 

PLI scheme for smartphone created 5L jobs: Vaishnaw
NEW DELHI: The production linked incentive scheme for the mobile sector has created 5 lakh incremental job opportunities in the country, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. The minister, after visiting the Dixon Technologies’ new mobile manufacturing plant, also said that the country is encouraging all smartphone companies in India to export.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dixon Technologies Xiaomi Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp