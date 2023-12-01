Dixon Tech to produce Xiaomi smartphones at Noida facility

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dixon Technologies, country’s largest electronic manufacturing company, on Thursday unveiled a new unit in Noida to produce smartphones from Xiaomi. Built with an investment of `256 crore, the new facility will have an annual capacity of 25 million units. “The latest manufacturing facility by Padget Electronics, the smartphone manufacturing subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, has commenced production of smartphones for global technology giant, Xiaomi India in Q3, 2023,” said the company in a statement.

Dixon is a contract manufacturer, and produces consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones and others for companies like Samsung, Phillips, Xiaomi and Godrej. It is among the first companies that received the incentive of electronic manufacturing. “We believe this association will leverage our excellence and superior execution and Xiaomi’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem,” said Sunil Vachani, executive Chairman at Dixon Technologies.

Dixon exported smartphones worth Rs 1,200 crore smartphones in the last fiscal. This time, the company aims to double down its exports. Subsequently, the company will come up with another unit in the next few weeks. “The company is looking for large exports from the country. The telecom minister targets for $400 billion export of smartphones from the country in the next five year, and Dixon will be major contributors in it,” said Sunil Vachani.

Vachani added that total India has high potential for growth in the electronics manufacturing sector. Currently, the global electronic manufacturing market is about $900 billion. India’s contribution is just 2.3% or about $20 billion. “If you look at countries like Vietnam, their exports of ICT products is $120 billion. So you can imagine the kind of potential that is there. Of course the industry needs to execute well. We need to ensure that we have zero defects,” said Sunil Vachani.

PLI scheme for smartphone created 5L jobs: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The production linked incentive scheme for the mobile sector has created 5 lakh incremental job opportunities in the country, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. The minister, after visiting the Dixon Technologies’ new mobile manufacturing plant, also said that the country is encouraging all smartphone companies in India to export.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Dixon Technologies, country’s largest electronic manufacturing company, on Thursday unveiled a new unit in Noida to produce smartphones from Xiaomi. Built with an investment of `256 crore, the new facility will have an annual capacity of 25 million units. “The latest manufacturing facility by Padget Electronics, the smartphone manufacturing subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, has commenced production of smartphones for global technology giant, Xiaomi India in Q3, 2023,” said the company in a statement. Dixon is a contract manufacturer, and produces consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones and others for companies like Samsung, Phillips, Xiaomi and Godrej. It is among the first companies that received the incentive of electronic manufacturing. “We believe this association will leverage our excellence and superior execution and Xiaomi’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem,” said Sunil Vachani, executive Chairman at Dixon Technologies. Dixon exported smartphones worth Rs 1,200 crore smartphones in the last fiscal. This time, the company aims to double down its exports. Subsequently, the company will come up with another unit in the next few weeks. “The company is looking for large exports from the country. The telecom minister targets for $400 billion export of smartphones from the country in the next five year, and Dixon will be major contributors in it,” said Sunil Vachani. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vachani added that total India has high potential for growth in the electronics manufacturing sector. Currently, the global electronic manufacturing market is about $900 billion. India’s contribution is just 2.3% or about $20 billion. “If you look at countries like Vietnam, their exports of ICT products is $120 billion. So you can imagine the kind of potential that is there. Of course the industry needs to execute well. We need to ensure that we have zero defects,” said Sunil Vachani. PLI scheme for smartphone created 5L jobs: Vaishnaw NEW DELHI: The production linked incentive scheme for the mobile sector has created 5 lakh incremental job opportunities in the country, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. The minister, after visiting the Dixon Technologies’ new mobile manufacturing plant, also said that the country is encouraging all smartphone companies in India to export. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp