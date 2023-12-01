Home Business

Govt refunds Rs 700 cr under Vivad se Vishwas

Speaking to the media, he said that 4,000 claims are yet to be decided. “This has given a substantial relief to a number of MSMEs.

Published: 01st December 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has settled a total of 43,904 claims with a value of about Rs 700 crore under the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme,  which was announced during the Covid pandemic for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), finance secretary TV Somanathan said Thursday. 

Speaking to the media, he said that 4,000 claims are yet to be decided. “This has given a substantial relief to a number of MSMEs. This also makes them eligible for further credit, supply. It’s a very large number,” the Secretary said. The Finance Ministry’s expenditure department had launched the Vivadd se Vishwas scheme for the MSME sector which got affected during the Covid pandemic. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSMEs Vivad se Vishwas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp