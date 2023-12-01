Govt refunds Rs 700 cr under Vivad se Vishwas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has settled a total of 43,904 claims with a value of about Rs 700 crore under the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme, which was announced during the Covid pandemic for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), finance secretary TV Somanathan said Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he said that 4,000 claims are yet to be decided. “This has given a substantial relief to a number of MSMEs. This also makes them eligible for further credit, supply. It’s a very large number,” the Secretary said. The Finance Ministry’s expenditure department had launched the Vivadd se Vishwas scheme for the MSME sector which got affected during the Covid pandemic.

