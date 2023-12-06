Deepfake row: Govt advisory for social media companies in two days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will issue advisories to social media intermediaries such as Meta and X (formerly known as Twitter) in the next two days to ensure compliance on addressing deepfake issues, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

The government held another round of meeting with social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling deepfake issue. The minister also said a new amended IT rule is actively under consideration to further ensure platform compliance and the safety and trust of users.

“Hold the second #DigitalIndiaDialogues on Misinformation and Deepfakes with intermediaries today (Tuesday) to review the progress made since the November 24, 2023, meeting. Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month, and advisories on ensuring 100% compliance will be issued in the next two days. A new amended IT rule to further ensure compliance of platforms and the safety and trust of digital Nagriks is actively under consideration,” he tweeted.

To address the issue of deep fakes in the country, telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had met with social media companies, AI companies, industry body NASSCOM, and professors in November. In the meeting, the minister had proposed introducing new legislation in the next few weeks to tackle the issue. He also mentioned that the government will meet with stakeholders again in December 2023 to assess the actions taken by the companies and decide what should be incorporated into the draft legislation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The government will issue advisories to social media intermediaries such as Meta and X (formerly known as Twitter) in the next two days to ensure compliance on addressing deepfake issues, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday. The government held another round of meeting with social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling deepfake issue. The minister also said a new amended IT rule is actively under consideration to further ensure platform compliance and the safety and trust of users. “Hold the second #DigitalIndiaDialogues on Misinformation and Deepfakes with intermediaries today (Tuesday) to review the progress made since the November 24, 2023, meeting. Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month, and advisories on ensuring 100% compliance will be issued in the next two days. A new amended IT rule to further ensure compliance of platforms and the safety and trust of digital Nagriks is actively under consideration,” he tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To address the issue of deep fakes in the country, telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had met with social media companies, AI companies, industry body NASSCOM, and professors in November. In the meeting, the minister had proposed introducing new legislation in the next few weeks to tackle the issue. He also mentioned that the government will meet with stakeholders again in December 2023 to assess the actions taken by the companies and decide what should be incorporated into the draft legislation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp