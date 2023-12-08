Home Business

Equity markets hit new peaks as RBI leaves policy rates unchanged

The BSE Sensex also touched an all-time high of 69,888 around 10:30 AM as the RBI governor announced a revision of the FY24 GDP growth estimate to 7%, 50 basis points higher than its earlier estimate

By Express News Service

Though the RBI’s December monetary policy did not have many positive surprises, the equity markets welcomed the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to hold the repo rate at 6.5% by surmounting new peaks.

The NSE Nifty crossed 21,000 level for the first time for a brief period after the policy announcement.

The BSE Sensex also touched an all-time high of 69,888 around 10:30 AM as the RBI governor announced a revision of the FY24 GDP growth estimate to 7%, 50 basis points higher than its earlier estimate of 6.5%.

By the time of writing this report, both the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex had stelled below their all-time high levels with 0.4% gains.

The Nifty was trading at 20,978 at 11.45 am, up 77 points from previous day’s close. Sensex was trading at 69,815, up 293 pints around 11:45 am.

Nifty Bank was up 0.5% at 47,069, while Nifty Financial Services was up 0.54% at 21,136.

HDFC bank was the biggest gainer at the time of filing of this report with 1.33% upward move. The stock was trading at Rs 1,652. IDFC First Bank was up 0.9%, ICICI and IndusInd Bank were up 0.5%.

However, the biggest gainers in Nifty were not the banking or financial sector stocks. HCLT Tech with a 3% up move was the biggest gainer in Nifty at the time of filing of this report, followed by JSW Steel with 2.86% gain and LTI Mindtree with 2.54% gain.

