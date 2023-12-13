Home Business

WhatsApp allows to pin messages in individual, group chats

To ‘Pin’ a message, you can long press on the message, and select ‘Pin’ from the context menu. Here's more into it.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched the ability to pin a message in a chat including text, polls, images and emojis — only one chat at a time. The feature has started rolling out to users. With pinned messages, you can easily highlight important messages in group or 1:1 chats.

“This helps save users time so they can find timely messages more easily. All message types like text, poll, image, emojis, and more can be pinned, and they are end-to-end encrypted,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

To ‘Pin’ a message, you can long press on the message, and select ‘Pin’ from the context menu.

A banner will appear to select the duration of the pinned message - 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days).

“Seven Days is the default choice. In a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message,” said the company.

Telegram and iMessage already offer a pin message option for users in both individual and group chats.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced disappearing voice messages, that will allow users to send a voice message that can only be listened to once before it disappears.

It is similar to the “View Once” option for photos and videos introduced in 2021, to add another layer of privacy to your messages.

