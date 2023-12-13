ZF to make transmissions in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: German-based automobile supplier ZF Group will set up a transmission and axle manufacturing facility at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The new plant in the state will spread over 12,000 sq. mt to cater to the domestic and export markets.

The plant, together with the main hub in Germany, will support the production capacity needed for the future market growth in the global construction equipment market, the company said. Akash Passey, President ZF Group India, said,

“This move makes us more agile in meeting customer expectations and enables our customers to get easy access to our world-leading technologies with local manufacturing competencies. The economic tailwinds of growing urbanisation and the key thrust on infrastructural growth, makes ZF Group in India positive about the market and the opportunities here.”

This new plant and localisation of transmissions and axles at our plant in Coimbatore will further our ambition of Make in India, Passey added. ZF Group manufactures hydraulic and electro hydraulic braking systems catering to the heavy duty, off-highway, construction, mining, and agriculture sectors. The Group expressed confidence over estimated growth in the construction and heavy duty vehicle segment in the country .

