Home Business

ZF to make transmissions in Coimbatore

The plant, together with the main hub in Germany, will support the production capacity needed for the future market growth in the global construction equipment market, the company said. 

Published: 13th December 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Automobile technology

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: German-based automobile supplier ZF Group will set up a transmission and axle manufacturing facility at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The new plant in the state will spread over 12,000 sq. mt to cater to the domestic and export markets. 

The plant, together with the main hub in Germany, will support the production capacity needed for the future market growth in the global construction equipment market, the company said. Akash Passey, President ZF Group India, said,

“This move makes us more agile in meeting customer expectations and enables our customers to get easy access to our world-leading technologies with local manufacturing competencies. The economic tailwinds of growing urbanisation and the key thrust on infrastructural growth, makes ZF Group in India positive about the market and the opportunities here.” 

This new plant and localisation of transmissions and axles at our plant in Coimbatore will further our ambition of Make in India, Passey added. ZF Group manufactures hydraulic and electro hydraulic braking systems catering to the heavy duty, off-highway, construction, mining, and agriculture sectors. The Group expressed confidence over estimated growth in the construction and heavy duty vehicle segment in the country .

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
automobile supplier ZF Group axle manufacturing facility

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp