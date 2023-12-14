Adani Group to invest Rs. 8,700 crore in Bihar, to create 10K jobs in state

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Group on Thursday announced to invest Rs. 8,700 crore in Bihar across various sectors, including logistics and agro-industry. Pranav Adani, the Director of Adani Enterprises, while speaking at Bihar Global Investors' Summit said that the investment intended to invest in three additional sectors, creating direct or indirect employment for approximately ten thousand people.

The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is already present in Bihar, and it has invested Rs. 850 crore in the state.



“I am very happy to share that Adani Group is with the Bihar development vision of the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. We are currently present in logistics, gas distribution, and agro-logistics, with an investment of Rs. 850 crore, generating direct or indirect employment for three thousand individuals. Now, we aim to increase our investment tenfold,” said Pranav Adani.



In the warehouse or godown sector, the company plans to invest Rs. 1200 crore, generating employment for 2000 people. Additionally, in six locations—Purnia, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Kishanganj, and Araria—the silo storage capacity will increase from 1.5 lakh metric tonnes to 2.75 lakh metric tonnes. Adani Agro Private Limited has already commenced work on this project with an investment of Rs. 900 crore.



The company will allocate Rs. 200 crore to enhance its city gas distribution network in Gaya and Nalanda. Pranav Adani stated, "We are also planning to start producing compressed biogas and EV chargers. This initiative will create jobs for almost 1500 people in the state."



Adani Group is also contemplating bringing Adani Wilmar to Bihar. In another venture, the company plans to enter the cement manufacturing sector, establishing manufacturing units in Warsaliganj and Mahawal with a cost of Rs. 2500 crore. The goal is to produce ten million metric tonnes annually from these plants, employing around 3000 people directly or indirectly.



The company is also eyeing the smart meter manufacturing sector, intending to invest Rs. 3100 crore in cities like Shivan, Saran, Gopalganj, and Vaishali to install smart meters. Adani Group announced plans to install 28,000 smart meters, creating 2000 job opportunities in the state.

