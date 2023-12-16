Kerala contributed immensely in making India third largest startup ecosystem: Nirmala Sitharaman

Home Business

The Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Sitharaman told the graduating students that with all these opportunities and good educational institutions, "India 2047 is in your hands to build".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with veteran BJP leader O Rajagopal during the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', in Thiruvanathapuram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLLAM: India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and Kerala has immensely contributed with the number of startups in it, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday at an event here.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Fatima Mata National College here, Sitharaman said Kerala has also contributed immensely towards India's fintech industry too.

"India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and Kerala has contributed with the number of startups in it. There's immense scope in Kerala's coastal area, its spices and knowledge-economy. Kerala is contributing immensely towards India's fintech industry too," Sitharaman said.

She later handed over gas stoves under the PM Ujjwala Yojana to beneficiaries during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Mangalapuram Gram Panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Union Minister also distributed the Viksit Bharat calendars and information brochures among the public.

She handed over cheques to beneficiaries of various Central Government Schemes including PM MUDRA Yojana, PM SVANidhi and Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme and PM Employment Generation Programme.

