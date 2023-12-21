Ashok Leyland bag orders for 552 diesel buses from Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has received an order for 552 low-floor buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for Rs 500.97 crores, the company said in exchange filings on Thursday.



Ashok Leyland will deliver BS VI diesel fuel type rear engine fully built buses for city operations. It will be ultra-low entry 12-meter buses. This project is funded by the German Development Bank (KfW).

Ashok Leyland will commence the delivery of these buses in April 2024 and expect to complete by July 2024.

The new low-floor buses have features like the H-series 6-cylinder 4-valve 246 horsepower engine, a step-less entry, rear engine configuration, automatic transmission, front disc brake, electronically controlled front and rear air suspension, and an Intelligent Transportation System with CCTV, destination boards reflecting vehicle location, and tracking.

Sanjeev Kumar, President of medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV), Ashok Leyland said. "We are thrilled to have received this order from TNSTC with whom we have a long-standing relationship. Our ULE buses represent the epitome of technology and safety in the commercial vehicle segment."

Ashok Leyland has a long-standing partnership with TNSTC, the state transport unit of its home state, with more than 18,477 Ashok Leyland buses operational in its fleet.

"We are honored to partner with TNSTC towards the realization of the Mobility for All initiative. As we strive to meet the rapidly expanding public mobility needs of our country, our in-depth understanding of markets and customers remains the cornerstone that distinguishes us and has been instrumental in securing these orders," Shenu Agarwal, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Ashok Leyland was quoted as saying.

This collaboration reinforces our dedication to creating products that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to the growth of public transportation, he added.

