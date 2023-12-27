Home Business

Deepfake: Social media platforms asked to comply with IT rules 

A formal advisory has been issued incorporating the ‘agreed to’ procedures to ensure that users on these platforms do not violate the prohibited content in Rule 3(1)(b).

Published: 27th December 2023

Technological advancements have made it easy to produce fake videos of people from just an image

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid growing cases of deepfakes in the country, the government on Tuesday issued an advisory to all social media intermediaries such as Meta, X (formerly Twitter) to comply with the existing IT rules in the country. 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a press note, said the directive specifically targets the growing concerns around misinformation powered by AI – Deepfakes.

“A formal advisory has been issued incorporating the ‘agreed to’ procedures to ensure that users on these platforms do not violate the prohibited content in Rule 3(1)(b). If such legal violations of the IT rules are noted or reported then the consequences under the law will follow,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of States Electronic and Information Technology.  

Over one month, the government has met with the social media giants to address the deepfakes issue. During the meeting,  Chandrasekhar highlighted the urgency for all platforms and intermediaries to strictly adhere to the current laws and regulations, emphasising that the IT rules address the menace of deepfakes.

deepfakes Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology IT rules

