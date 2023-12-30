Home Business

Country should avoid retro tax, says Uday Kotak

Explaining the transformation from savers to investors, Kotak said that in the early 80s, the Indian saver had low confidence in financial assets versus gold and land.

Published: 30th December 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Uday Kotak (File photo | PTI)

Uday Kotak , president of the Confederation of Indian Industries(CII) and  CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kotak Mahindra group founder Uday Kotak on Friday said India is transforming from a country of savers to investors and laid out a detailed financial sector model for the country to achieve 9% annual growth and become a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

The veteran banker also said that India should avoid a retrospective tax and regulatory regime. He added that two areas which need urgent focus for the country’s aspiration are acquisition financing and streamlining of the IBC/ NCLT process.

Explaining the transformation from savers to investors, Kotak said that in the early 80s, the Indian saver had low confidence in financial assets versus gold and land. He added that slowly the saver moved some part to bank deposits, UTI and LIC and even in the 90s, investing in equities was considered “speculative”.

“The Indian saver’s interest in markets improved after the global financial crisis. That saver is now savouring the joys of investing. Mutual fund platforms, cash equities and derivatives markets, insurance funds, global private equity in India, other platforms like AIFs, lower tax regime for equity, have all converted a saver to an investor,” said Kotak on ‘X’.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uday Kotak Kotak Mahindra retro tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp