Home Business

India Inc stands behind Adani Ent public offer

From securing just 1% subscription from investors on its opening day on Friday, to getting oversubscribed on Tuesday, the FPO has went through several ups and downs.

Published: 01st February 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani, Adani Group

A file photo of Gautam Adani, the Chairman and Founder of Adani Group. (PTI)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The success of Adani Enterprises Rs 20,000 crore follow-on-offer (FPO) will be remembered as the story of how Indian Inc stood behind Gautam Adani-led conglomerate that faced serious allegations from US based Hindenburg Research. 

Family offices of prominent Indian business families, HNIs and corporate poured in Rs 5,000 crore, which played a crucial role in helping the FPO to steer out of the controversy created by the New York-based based short-seller, which has earlier targeted global companies such as car maker Nikola, Twitter. Names of many big industrial houses have emerged as investors to this mega offer.

On the third and final day of the mega share sale, the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), which included Indian corporates, business families and Ultra HNIs stole the show as they bid for 3.19 crore share, against 96.16 lakh shares reserved for them, representing 3.32 times subscription. Family offices are entities created by HNIs to manage their investments.

NII investors who invested more than Rs 10 lakh worth of shares saw oversubscription of 4.97 times bidding for 3.19 crore shares even though the shares available for them were 64.11 lakh. In the Rs 2-10 lakh category, corporates, individuals (other than retail investors) and others bid for 75,696 shares. In the Rs 10 lakh plus category, Corporates bid for 1.67 crore shares.

From securing just 1% subscription from investors on its opening day on Friday, to getting oversubscribed on Tuesday, the FPO has went through several ups and downs. The mood was sombre among Book Running Lead Managers as the FPO could get only 3% subscription on the second day of subscription. However, the support from Indian corporate on the final day ensured that FPO was fully subscribed on the final day. 

Out of the Rs 5,000 crore, Indian corporates have bid for Rs 2,613 crore on the last day. AEL had last week received commitments for Rs 5,985 crore from anchor investors. Major foreign institutional investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Maybank Asia, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Societe Generale, Jupiter, BNP Paribas, Al Mehwar, Citi group, Morgan Stanley picked up the stake.

Top domestic investors such as SBI Employee Pension Fund, HDFC Life, Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life and other salient names like MK Ventures were also a part of the anchor book. Maybank was allocated 34.09% of the 1.83 crore shares reserved for institutional investors for Rs 204 crore, while ADIA got 2.56% worth Rs 153 crore. Goldman Sachs Investment lifted 4,45,664 shares worth nearly Rs 145.9 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Enterprises Indian Inc Gautam Adani FPO
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • vijay
    This answers the aspersions and fake assertions of hindenburg research and its Indian sponsors. Coming hot on the heels of the BBC's fake allegation of Mr Modi in the communal violence in Gujarath 25 years ago while ignoring the greatest ever communal violence occationed by the then priminister of UK ,Winston churchil, by dividing India on communal basis. India Inc's over subscribing in Adani has demolished the Hindenburg's reckless inneuendoes and extiguished the wild hopes certain leaderless political class just by putting their money where they see the truth lies. One has to wonder the motives and resources of a research firm with a total of five employees gather the privilaged finacial and administrative insides of a multi billion international conglomerate, analyse it and come to a fair judgement? were they paid to do so? How much help they must have had from Indians?
    15 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp