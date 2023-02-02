Home Business

Budget 2023| Rs 15K crore earmarked for tribal welfare for 3 years

In a major outreach to the tribal community, the government on Wednesday allocated Rs 15,000 crore for tribal welfare in the Budget for the financial year 2023-2024.

Published: 02nd February 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union budget, bahi khata

Image used for representational(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major outreach to the tribal community, the government on Wednesday allocated Rs 15,000 crore for tribal welfare in the Budget for the financial year 2023-2024. Announcing the package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said that Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the schemes in the next three years.

“To improve the social-economic condition of the particular tribal groups, PMPVTG (Prime Minister’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development mission will be launched, to saturate PBTG habitations with basic facilities. Rs 15,000 crore to be made available to implement the scheme in next three years”, said the minister.

The finance minister also announced that the government will recruit 38,800 teachers and staff for the existing 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools,  serving 3.5 lakh tribal students across the country.
Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) were set up in 1997-98 to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas. According to the website of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, each school has a capacity of 480 students, catering to students from Class VI to XII. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal welfare Budget 2023 PMPVTG EMRS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp