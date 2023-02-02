Samsung to make premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Korean smart devices maker Samsung on Thursday said it will manufacture its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to local market requirements.

The launch price of Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.55 lakh per piece.

At present, Galaxy S Series smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung's Vietnam factory and the company imports them for sale in India.

"All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company's Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory.

Samsung's decision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company's commitment to India's manufacturing and growth story," Samsung said in a statement.

The development comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced removal of duty on import of camera lens, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones.

The company on Wednesday unveiled three models of Galaxy S23 smartphones which come with high-end camera sensors.

"Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung's most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200 MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision," the statement said.

Samsung has doubled the capacity of main camera sensor in Galaxy S23 Ultra series to 200 megapixel compared with Galaxy S22 Ultra while retaining 100 times space zoom alongwith 10 times optical and digital zoom features.

The phone will come with five sets of cameras with camera sensors in the range of 12 megapixel to 200 megapixel.

Samsung has priced Galaxy S23 series 2.7-30 per cent higher compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

Galaxy S22 smartphones launched last year were priced between Rs 72,999 -1,18,999 per piece.

The company said it had recorded 1.4 lakh bookings for Galaxy S22 smartphones even before close of the pre-bookings on March 10, 2022.

NEW DELHI: Korean smart devices maker Samsung on Thursday said it will manufacture its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to local market requirements. The launch price of Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.55 lakh per piece. At present, Galaxy S Series smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung's Vietnam factory and the company imports them for sale in India. "All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company's Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. Samsung's decision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company's commitment to India's manufacturing and growth story," Samsung said in a statement. The development comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced removal of duty on import of camera lens, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones. The company on Wednesday unveiled three models of Galaxy S23 smartphones which come with high-end camera sensors. "Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung's most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200 MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision," the statement said. Samsung has doubled the capacity of main camera sensor in Galaxy S23 Ultra series to 200 megapixel compared with Galaxy S22 Ultra while retaining 100 times space zoom alongwith 10 times optical and digital zoom features. The phone will come with five sets of cameras with camera sensors in the range of 12 megapixel to 200 megapixel. Samsung has priced Galaxy S23 series 2.7-30 per cent higher compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. Galaxy S22 smartphones launched last year were priced between Rs 72,999 -1,18,999 per piece. The company said it had recorded 1.4 lakh bookings for Galaxy S22 smartphones even before close of the pre-bookings on March 10, 2022.