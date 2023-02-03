Home Business

Adani fiasco not to impact energy sector, says R K Singh

Singh said he won’t hesitate to invoke section 11 of the Electricity Act, if needed to supply disruption free electricity in peak of summer. 

Published: 03rd February 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Power RK Singh (File photo| PTI)

MoS Power RK Singh (File photo| PTI)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Power minister RK Singh on Thursday said Adani Group fiasco is unlikely to impact India’s energy sector.  While briefing media on the First Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting to be held in Bengaluru, he said India is blessed to have some of the biggest companies in the renewable energy sector. 

“We are blessed, in the sense that India has one of the most robust renewable energy capacities in the world.  And that means I have at least 15 to 16 large companies, which have the level of global companies, and are capable of going and investing anywhere in the world. So, it will not impact us in anyway. We have many large firms and all those large companies are some of the biggest companies in the renewable energy world,” said the minister.

Last year, the Group announced its plan to invest $50-70 billion in green hydrogen business and another $23 billion in green energy over next 5-10 years. It said the company will invest $7 billion in electricity transmission, $12 billion in transport utilities and $5 billion in road sector.

Therefore, experts are of the view there are chances, it may dent India’s dream to achieve green energy target. In the budget 2023-24, the government earmarked Rs 35,000 crore for energy transition. Singh said he won’t hesitate to invoke section 11 of the Electricity Act, if needed to supply disruption free electricity in peak of summer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group Energy Transitions
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp