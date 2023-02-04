Home Business

Google to introduce ChatGPT rival

Published: 04th February 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Google. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Google is likely to launch a ChatGPT rival in coming weeks. During the internet search giant’s earnings report, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said, “It is a really exciting time and we are investing for a while in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and consumers are interested in trying new experiences.”

It is said that Google will soon roll out its AI chatbot LaMDA. “These models will keep getting better. We are just at the beginning of the AI journey,” he said. The company’s rival Microsoft has already invested in OpenAI, whose AI-chatbot ChatGPT has gained immense popularity across the world.

