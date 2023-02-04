Home Business

IndiGo net profit soars to Rs 1,422.6 crore on travel demand

Excluding foreign exchange loss, the airline reported a profit of Rs 2,009.1 crore in Q3FY23 quarter compared to Rs 125.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation on Friday reported a steep rise in net profit at Rs 1,422.6 crore in the third quarter ending December 2022 (Q3FY23). The airline had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 129.8 crore in the same period a year ago. IndiGo’s total income jumped to Rs 15,410.2 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 9,480.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Excluding foreign exchange loss, the airline reported a profit of Rs 2,009.1 crore in Q3FY23 quarter compared to Rs 125.2 crore in the year-ago period. The budget carrier ferried 2.23 crore passengers 
in the third quarter, an increase of nearly 26%, on the back  of strong travel demand, as compared to the same period a year ago when it stood at 1.78 crore. 

