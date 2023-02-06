Home Business

Rupee falls 65 paise to close at 82.73 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.35 against the greenback, and fell to an intra-day low of 82.76. It finally settled at 82.73 (provisional), down 65 paise over its prev

Published: 06th February 2023 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee fell by 65 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by gains in the greenback in the overtseas markets and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices further dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.35 against the greenback, and fell to an intra-day low of 82.76. It finally settled at 82.73 (provisional), down 65 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee settled at 82.08 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 103.16, on robust economic data from the US, which raised expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 80.30 per barrel.

The Indian rupee depreciated on a rally in the US Dollar and weak domestic markets, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"Dollar gained on robust economic data from the US raising expectations of hawkish Federal Reserve.

"Non-farm payrolls added 517,000 jobs in January topping estimates of 193,000 jobs while ISM services PMI unexpectedly surged to 55.2 in January sharply above estimates of 50.5.

Unemployment rate declined to 3.4 per cent in January compared to forecast of 3.6 per cent.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias as the rebound in Dollar may further weaken the domestic currency. Weak domestic equities and FII outflows may also put downside pressure on Rupee," Choudhary said.

However, a weak tone in crude oil prices may prevent a sharp decline in Rupee. Market participants may remain cautious ahead of RBI's monetary policy outcome on Wednesday.

"There are expectations of a 25-bps rate hike to 6.5 per cent USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82 to Rs 83.30," Choudhary said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 334.98 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 60,506.90, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 89.45 points or 0.5 per cent to 17,764.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 932.44 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar Foreign fund Federal Reserve
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp