Infosys reportedly fires 600 freshers

It is said that  freshers had failed in internal assessments conducted by Infosys. However, the company is yet to issue an official statement regarding this.

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has reportedly fired about 600 freshers after they failed to clear an internal assessment, according to a report.

This comes days after Wipro had let go of about 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments.

An unverified Twitter user tweeted, "Layoffs are still on #Infosys. Called my friend he is a fresher 2 months back he got the offer. Now, they have fired 200 freshers from Hyderabad as they did not clear the internal assessment test."

Infosys hired only 1,627 people in the December quarter compared to 12,450 in the same quarter last year. Recently, during an earnings conference, the company said it has hired around 46,000 freshers so far, and by the end of this fiscal, it will reach the target of 50,000.

In its report, ICRA expects lower hiring by the IT service companies in the near term because of excess capacity added in FY2022 and expected moderation in demand compared to previous fiscals owing to the macroeconomic headwinds.

