Skye Air Mobility launches unmanned air traffic management system for drones

NEW DELHI: Drone delivery company Skye Air Mobility has come out with an unmanned air traffic management system that will provide situational awareness, autonomous navigation and risk assessment to all drone and other aerial mobility operators.

The system -- Skye UTM -- was unveiled by Union Minister for Road and Highways, Nitin Gadkari here on Tuesday.

A cloud-based aerial traffic management system that stitches unmanned air traffic with the manned aviation airspace, Skye UTM has supported more than 300 successful BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drone flights till now, a release said on Wednesday.

Mr Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air, welcomes the Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, as a Chief Guest for the Grand Launch of Skye UTM.@FinMinIndia @MoCA_GoI @minmsme @GoI_MeitY @nitin_gadkari @OfficeOfNG pic.twitter.com/QWGgJAKqBu — Skye Air Mobility (@air_skye) February 7, 2023

"Skye UTM captures more than 255+ parameters of UAV movements and stores them into its 'Blackbox', which is a published systematic description of the entire flight. The platform offers the first 3-Dimensional view of the drone airspace along with operations and regulations mapping servers, which offer the latest airspace status, verified paths, and display real-time UAV movements," it added.

Skye Air CEO Ankit Kumar said the system is a game changer and provides situational awareness to both regulators and pilots, by digitally establishing communication with the drones and connecting traffic across the airspace.

