Home Business

Setting up GST tribunal to be main agenda of next meet of Council

Meanwhile, taxation for tobacco and gutkha businesses and the tax treatment of online gaming, horse racing and casinos will also be on the Council’s agenda list.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only. Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is all set to expedite the process of setting up of GST Appellate Tribunals or GSTAT in view of increasing dispute cases, a senior official said, adding that the next GST Council will take up this issue. 

The Council meet was earlier scheduled for February 18, but now, as per reports, has been postponed due to the ongoing parliamentary session and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s other commitments.  Meanwhile, taxation for tobacco and gutkha businesses and the tax treatment of online gaming, horse racing and casinos will also be on the Council’s agenda list. In the previous meeting, Group of Minister’s reports on these issues were put on hold until the next Council meeting.  

“Several cases are stuck in high courts in the absence of GSTATs. Finance ministry has been pushing for the faster decision on GSTATs formation in the GST Council’s next meeting. We want appellate tribunals in all the states for faster resolution of GST disputes,” the official cited above said.

Another official too echoed the same and said there is a lot of internal pressure to set up the tribunals as it’s been over five years since the GST law has been implemented and many cases are pending in the litigation. Sitharaman in a recent event said the issue of higher rate of GST on cement will be referred to the fitment committee and then depending on their recommendation would be taken up in the GST Council meet.

Currently, 28% GST is levied on cement, which as per experts, is a bit on the higher side as there are many non-bulk individual buyers who are unable to take input tax credit on that. “I will have the fitment committee look into it and then, if necessary, take it to the GST Council,” Sitharaman said while responding to the suggestion made by an industry veteran during an event organised by the confederation of Indian industries (CII). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST online gaming
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp