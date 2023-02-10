Government to clamp down on e-pharmacies

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will take strict action against companies which will sell online drugs without license, a top official told the New Indian Express. Nearly two dozens of companies have received show cause notice from the Ministry of Health.Companies including Practo, Tata1mg, Amazon, Flipkart, Zeelabs, Netmeds, Apollo, ParmEasy and Healthcart have to submit their response to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) within two days.

“We have asked more than 20 companies to show cause within two days from the issue of our notice, why action shall not be taken against them for online sale of such drugs. In case we don’t receive any reply, we will take strict action against these companies without any further notice,” the official cited above who didn’t want to be quoted.

“The government has received various representations raising concerns regarding sale of drugs via online platforms in contravention to the drugs and cosmetics act, 1940 & rules there under. Some drugs are also being sold online which are only allowed for sale by retail under a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner and supplied under the supervision of a pharmacist,” the official added.

The CDSCO has also forwarded the Delhi High Court order of 2018 giving injunction on online sale of drugs to all the States/UTs drugs controllers. There are cases in various courts in this regard requesting to prohibit the online sale of drugs, the official said.

He further stated that the sale or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of drugs through online, internet or other electronic platforms including various mobile applications without a license have potential impact on quality of drugs and pose risk to the public health due to potential misuse of drugs through self-medication, indiscriminate use of the drugs etc.

Several firms get show cause notice

Nearly two dozen firms have received show cause notice from health ministry. Firms including Practo, Tata1mg, Amazon, Flipkart, Zeelabs, among others, have to submit their response to CDSCO within two days

