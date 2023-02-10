Reliance Industries to invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP in four years

Home Business

Speaking at UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, he said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023.

Lucknow: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani addresses during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries on Friday announced a Rs 75,000 crore investment over the next four years in Uttar Pradesh that will create an additional over 1 lakh jobs in the state.

“I am happy to announce that we plan to invest an additional Rs. 75,000 crore in UP over the next four years across Jio, Retail, and Renewable Businesses. These new investments will create an additional over 1 lakh jobs in the state,” said Ambani.

Jio Platforms will help modernise all areas of business and industry, agriculture, the social sector, and governance.

Under its new green mission, Reliance will set up 10GW of renewable energy capacity, which is the largest in Uttar Pradesh. The new bio-energy business will help farmers, Ambani added.

The company has already invested Rs 50,000 crore since Ambani last visited the state's investor summit in 2018 and previous investments have generated 85,000 jobs in the state.

The retail arm of RIL aims to revolutionise kinara shops and small stores in UP to help people grow and earn more, Ambani said.

“Reliance Retail will revolutionise hundreds of thousands of kiraanas and small stores across UP, enabling them to grow more and earn more. More importantly, we will increase manifold our sourcing of a wide range of agriculture and non-agro products from the state,” said Ambani.

It will benefit our hard-working farmers, local artisans, craftsmen, and MSMEs, as well as the supply-chain ecosystem in UP.

“We plan to pilot our two new innovative initiatives, Jio School and Jio AI Doctor to bring top-class education and healthcare most affordably to villages and small towns across the state of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

