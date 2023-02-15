Home Business

BSNL asks Tejas to supply 4G devices for 1 lakh sites

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Board recommended Tejas Network to deploy 1 lakh network sites to launch 4G services in the country.

Published: 15th February 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL

BSNL (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Board recommended Tejas Network to deploy 1 lakh network sites to launch 4G services in the country. The telco will send its recommendation (purchase order) to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for approval, and then in return DoT will send it to the Group of Ministers  (GoM) to seek clearance.

The telco chose Tejas Network, a part of Tata Group, as a vendor to supply 4G equipment for 1 lakh  sites. It would cost a sum of `24,556.37 crore that includes network gear cost of about Rs 13,000 crore, as well as third-party items and a 10-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).

This development is good for the telco as it will speed up its 4G rollout, which has been delayed for years. While private telcos are updating their network to 5G, BSNL is still using 2G and 3G networks. Other than Tejas Network, HFCL (partners Pertsol and Mavenir), L&T (partners Pertsol and Mavenir), Tech Mahindra (partners Pertsol and Sterlite) have shown interest in the contract.

However, these firms have failed to submit proof of concept (PoC).  In the Budget 2023-24, the Centre allocated `52,937 crore to BSNL, which includes installation of new towers and technology upgrade to 4G and 5G. In July 2022, Cabinet cleared a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for BSNL and MTNL following Rs 69,000 crore rescue plan in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited BSNL Tejas Network 4G services
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp