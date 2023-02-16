Firms expect to see significant impact of AI, Machine Learning

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, companies are now taking advantage of such emerging technologies to drive growth. Dell Technologies is expecting to see a significant impact of these technologies. “The utilization of AI and ML is becoming more widespread as companies seek to take advantage of the benefits these technologies offer. We have been exploring this field and currently have multiple projects, products focused on using AI to improve our business,” Ramesh Jampula, VP, IT, India and APJC Regional CIO, Dell Technologies, told this newspaper.

Talking about emerging tech such as IoT, multi-cloud, Jampula said businesses have varying needs that influence their IT strategies, but they all share common goals of reducing costs, increasing flexibility and creating new value. “A data-first, data-anywhere business model is required to capitalise on the opportunities in front of us,” he said.

“As we move into 2023, we anticipate seeing even more significant impacts of these technologies, with an increased focus on AI/ML, IoT, multi-cloud, and edge computing. These technologies are also driving the need for specialised infrastructure to handle these resource-intensive workloads,” he added.

2023 will see AI adoption skyrocket by the rapid diffusion of models into all kinds of applications. Blockchain, AR/VR, Web3, and Metaverse technologies are set to take centre stage as well, said ANSR, a HR solutions firm, in its key tech trends that will shape 2023. According to Statista, the AI market size of the IT services industry in the country has reached over $4 billion in 2021. AI has been responsible for drastic changes in the tech sector. Digital transformation will continue to gain momentum. IDC predicts that by 2024, more than 50% of all IT spending will focus directly on digital transformation and innovation initiatives, Jampula said.

He added that modernising IT infrastructure enables businesses to become more agile, productive and competitive. It helps maximize the benefits of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, improve operational efficiencies, strengthen IT for business resilience, empower remote work and support application modernisation.

Blockchain, AR/VR, Web3 to take centre stage

2023 will see AI adoption skyrocket by rapid diffusion of models into all kinds of applications. Blockchain, AR/VR, Web3, and Metaverse tech to take centre stage as well, said ANSR, a HR solutions firm, in its key tech trends. As per Statista, AI market size of IT services industry in India reached over $4 bn in 2021

