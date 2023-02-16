Home Business

Firms expect to see significant impact of AI, Machine Learning

Dell Technologies is expecting to see a significant impact of these technologies.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, companies are now taking advantage of such emerging technologies to drive growth. Dell Technologies is expecting to see a significant impact of these technologies. “The utilization of AI and ML is becoming more widespread as companies seek to take advantage of the benefits these technologies offer. We have been exploring this field and currently have multiple projects, products focused on using AI to improve our business,” Ramesh Jampula, VP, IT, India and APJC Regional CIO, Dell Technologies, told this newspaper.

Talking about emerging tech such as IoT, multi-cloud, Jampula said businesses have varying needs that influence their IT strategies, but they all share common goals of reducing costs, increasing flexibility and creating new value. “A data-first, data-anywhere business model is required to capitalise on the opportunities in front of us,” he said.

“As we move into 2023, we anticipate seeing even more significant impacts of these technologies, with an increased focus on AI/ML, IoT, multi-cloud, and edge computing. These technologies are also driving the need for specialised infrastructure to handle these resource-intensive workloads,” he added.

2023 will see AI adoption skyrocket by the rapid diffusion of models into all kinds of applications. Blockchain, AR/VR, Web3, and Metaverse technologies are set to take centre stage as well, said ANSR, a HR solutions firm, in its key tech trends that will shape 2023. According to Statista, the AI market size of the IT services industry in the country has reached over $4 billion in 2021. AI has been responsible for drastic changes in the tech sector. Digital transformation will continue to gain momentum. IDC predicts that by 2024, more than 50% of all IT spending will focus directly on digital transformation and innovation initiatives, Jampula said.

He added that modernising IT infrastructure enables businesses to become more agile, productive and competitive. It helps maximize the benefits of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, improve operational efficiencies, strengthen IT for business resilience, empower remote work and support application modernisation.

Blockchain, AR/VR, Web3 to take centre stage

2023 will see AI adoption skyrocket by rapid diffusion of models into all kinds of applications. Blockchain, AR/VR, Web3, and Metaverse tech to take centre stage as well, said ANSR, a HR solutions firm, in its key tech trends. As per Statista, AI market size of IT services industry in India reached over $4 bn in 2021

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning AI Dell
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp