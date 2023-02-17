Home Business

Vi loses 2.47 mn users; Jio, Airtel add subscribers

In contrast, its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.7 million and 1.52 million subscribers, respectively.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) lost a whooping 2.47 million subscribers in December 2022, as per monthly data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). 

In contrast, its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.7 million and 1.52 million subscribers, respectively. The data showed mobile subscribers fell for the third time in four months, falling to 1.142 billion at the end of December 2022, from 1.143 billion in November.

The reason, the report mentioned, was due to fall in rural users. Rural wireless user base fell to 515.89 million from 516.45 million a month earlier, while wireless subscriptions in urban areas grew to 627.03 million from 626.6 million.

As per the  data, Jio and Airtel have market shares 37.14% and 32.16%,  respectively, while VIL’s share narrowed to 21.11%. In terms of wireline service, Jio strengthened its position.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIL Vodafone Idea subscribers TRAI
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp