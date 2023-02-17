Vi loses 2.47 mn users; Jio, Airtel add subscribers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) lost a whooping 2.47 million subscribers in December 2022, as per monthly data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In contrast, its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.7 million and 1.52 million subscribers, respectively. The data showed mobile subscribers fell for the third time in four months, falling to 1.142 billion at the end of December 2022, from 1.143 billion in November.

The reason, the report mentioned, was due to fall in rural users. Rural wireless user base fell to 515.89 million from 516.45 million a month earlier, while wireless subscriptions in urban areas grew to 627.03 million from 626.6 million.

As per the data, Jio and Airtel have market shares 37.14% and 32.16%, respectively, while VIL’s share narrowed to 21.11%. In terms of wireline service, Jio strengthened its position.

