Home Business

Hindenburg effect: Gautam Adani's wealth drops below USD 50 billion

Adani’s notional wealth on Monday was pegged at $47.8 billion, placing him at the 25th spot in the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list.

Published: 20th February 2023 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gautam Adani’s net wealth has now come below the $50 billion mark as Adani Group stock prices fell for another session on Monday. His wealth has now fallen by about $100 billion from the peak level last year when the billionaire had become the world’s second richest individual. 

Adani’s notional wealth on Monday was pegged at $47.8 billion, placing him at the 25th spot in the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates he is worth $49.1 billion and that he has lost $71.5 billion so far in the calendar year 2023. 

The sharp dip in Adani’s fortune comes as Adani Group stocks have plunged by up to 76% since the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused them of stock price manipulation and lapses in corporate governance among other things. 

Adani has also lost the position of being India’s and Asia’s richest man. He’s now behind Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani whose wealth is worth $85 billion.

ALSO READ | Defending Adani, critiquing Hindenburg

The selling pressure seen across Adani stock is so intense that the cumulative market capitalisation of Adani Group’s 10 listed entities fell below the $100 billion mark in intraday trade on Monday. In the past month, the Group’s m-cap has fallen by about $130 billion. 

Among the listed stocks, Adani Total Gas has been the most impacted, with its share price falling 76% in the last 18 trading sessions, from ₹3,892 on January 24 to ₹925 today. Flagship Adani Enterprises shares have fallen nearly 53%, while Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy crashed about 69% each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group Adani Hindenburg stock price
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp