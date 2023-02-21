Home Business

India, Singapore link digital payment systems, enable real-time fund transfer

This collaboration will also help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students through instantaneous and low-cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.

Published: 21st February 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong witness the launch of UPI-PayNow linkage via video conferencing, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong witness the launch of UPI-PayNow linkage via video conferencing, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to cross-border payments, India and Singapore on Tuesday linked their digital payment systems Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow. The linkage will allow individuals in India and Singapore to remit money to their bank accounts in real-time and at a competitive rate. The annual remittance flow between the two countries is around $1 billion a year.

The facility was launched, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, through token transactions by Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das and Managing Director of Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ravi Menon using the UPI-PayNow linkage.

Currently, there is a daily transaction limit of ₹60,000 in a day (equivalent to around SGD 1,000 for undertaking cross-border remittance transactions through the UPI-PayNow interlinkage. At the time of making the transaction, the system shall dynamically calculate and display the amount in both the currencies for convenience of the user.

“The UPI-PayNow linkage will enable users of the two fast payment systems in either country to make convenient, safe, instant, and cost-effective cross-border funds transfers using their respective mobile apps. Funds held in bank accounts or e-wallets can be transferred to/from India using just the UPI-id, mobile number, or Virtual Payment Address,” said RBI in a statement.

Presently, only Person-to-Person (P2P) remittances for the purposes of ‘Maintenance of Relatives Abroad’ & ‘Gift’ are allowed, according to the RBI.

To begin with, State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank will facilitate both inward and outward remittances while Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate inward remittances. For Singapore users, the service will be made available through DBS-Singapore and Liquid Group (a non-bank financial institution). More number of banks will be included in the linkage over time.

The UPI-PayNow linkage is the product of extensive collaboration between Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Payment System Operators of both countries viz. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Banking Computer Services Pte Ltd. (BCS), and participating banks and non-bank financial institution. This interlinkage aligns with the G20’s financial inclusion priorities of driving faster, cheaper and more transparent cross-border payments and will be a significant milestone in the development of infrastructure for cross-border payments between India and Singapore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPI India Singapore
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp