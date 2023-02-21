Home Business

Writs pile up in many high courts as businesses face problem in availing tax credit

In a recent writ filed in HC, Mumbai-based event management company Erfolg has challenged the constitutional validity of the provisions.

Published: 21st February 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Writs are piling up in different high courts (HCs) as several businesses are unable to avail the input tax credit (ITC) due to a provision of GST law which requires a taxpayer to reverse the ITC availed if any of its vendors has failed to pay GST. 

In a recent writ filed in HC, Mumbai-based event management company Erfolg has challenged the constitutional validity of the provisions. As per experts, in aggregate the amount involved in such cases would be quite high as many have filed writ petitions in courts across the country.

However, TNIE couldn’t find out the exact number of such cases but experts affirmed many such cases have surfaced. “There have been several cases where tax has not been paid by the vendor and the credit was availed by the recipient after duly paying consideration and the GST.

In such cases, the statute requires the recipient to reverse the credit and this poses great difficulty on the recipient as the recipient has already paid the entire amount along with tax to the vendor,” Abhishek A Rastogi, founder at Rastogi Chambers, who is arguing on provisions that require reversal of tax paid by recipient, duly complied with all payment formalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Input tax credit GST law
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp