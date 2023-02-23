Home Business

Toyota, Honda announce biggest pay hikes in decades: Reports

The automotive industry's wage talks have been closely watched as they have a strong influence on other sectors.

Published: 23rd February 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co agreed Wednesday to fully meet the salary and bonus demands put forward by their respective labor unions, with the proactive stance by the two major Japanese automakers expected to generate momentum for wage hikes in other sectors, Japan Today reported.

The decision by Toyota marks the third year it has fully met wage hike demands in the so-called shunto spring negotiations between unions and management. The union of the top automaker has called for the highest-level wage raise in 20 years to offset the impact of high inflation, the report said.

Meanwhile, Honda said it will meet its union's demands of a 19,000 yen increase in total monthly pay, including a 12,500 yen rise in the basic pay scale, both the highest in 30 years, as well as an annual bonus worth 6.4 months of pay.

The move reflects the eagerness of the automakers' management to secure high-level human resources through the wage hikes amid intensifying competition in the face of next-generation technologies such as electric vehicles and self-driving cars, Japan Today added.

The automotive industry's wage talks have been closely watched as they have a strong influence on other sectors. The new business year for automakers and many other major companies in Japan begins in April.

According to Bloomberg, Toyota wage hike biggest in 20 years, Honda’s is largest in 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toyota Honda
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp