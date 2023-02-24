Home Business

IppoPay to enter micro-lending business, payment solutions

As the neo-banking industry is sprouting, Chennai-based startup IppoPay is getting into micro lending business, issuing co-branded debit cards, along with other payment solutions.

Published: 24th February 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

IppoPay

IppoPay (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As the neo-banking industry is sprouting, Chennai-based startup IppoPay is getting into a micro-lending business, issuing co-branded debit cards, along with other payment solutions.

The company, focusing on the small and medium business, agri-tech, and ed-tech sectors, has partnered with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), micro-financial institutions (MFIs) and fintech and its lending rates would range between 20% to 35%, based on the risk assessment, company’s chief strategy officer Ram Prashanth Ganesan said.

Though they’re higher than the traditional banks, it's much lower than the thandal (usury) rate, which is around 60%. We are typically focusing on the unorganized and under-served sector, he added. The average ticket size would be Rs 10,000, with an upper ceiling of Rs 2 lakh for creditworthy borrowers. Its revenue model for digital lending is a collection-based fee.

Our focus is on tier-II and tier-III cities and smaller towns and 76% of our business comes from non-metro locations, K Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Ippo Pay told this newspaper. “We’re a verticalized payment company with a full-stack solution.” IppoPay offers UPI, payment gateway, billing and invoice, and payout services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IppoPay micro-lending business payment solutions
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM calls upon world leaders to create inclusive agenda to win back confidence
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Adani issue: SC says not going to issue any injunction to media
Congress party leaders at the Steering Committee during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Cong plenary session begins, all eyes on steering committee's decision on CWC polls
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Madras, Allahabad High Courts get four advocates as additional judges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp