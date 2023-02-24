Home Business

Union AMC aims to double AUM to Rs 20,000 crore by next fiscal

The study highlights how India is firmly on the path of achieving economic superiority ‘rarely been achieved before’.

Published: 24th February 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union Asset Management Company (AMC) aims to double its Asset Under Management (AUM) to Rs 20,000 crore by the end of next cyear.  The AuM of the AMC currently stands at around Rs 10,000 crore. The company is pinning hope on its growing distribution network and more inflow in debt funds this year.

“We are good traction from outside distributors, there are more MFDs (Mutual Fund Distributors) supporting us and some of the bigger MFDs have started working with us,” G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Mutual Fund told TNIE after releasing a report. “So far the money has come mostly in equity and hybrid funds now this year debt funds will become more popular as interest rate will peak out some time during 2023-24,” he added.

The AMC released a report on Thursday which stated that strong private consumption, which currently accounts for 55% of the India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), will drive country’s economic growth over next five years. Titled ‘The Elephant dances on’, authored by Sanjay Bembalkar and Hardick Bora, co-heads of Equity at Union AMC, the report said Indian economy is not only getting larger but is also projected to grow at a much faster rate compared to other sizeable economies.

The study highlights how India is firmly on the path of achieving economic superiority ‘rarely been achieved before’. “A significant 55% of our GDP comes from private consumption. So, when we own more cars, consume more electricity, use more internet, and travel more, it will drive private consumption and government capex to facilitate the same. That’s the fuel for economic growth. The elephant dances on.” states Sanjay Bembalkar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMC mutul fund Mutual Fund
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp