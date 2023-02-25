Home Business

Kerala Blasters FC expects to taste success in FMCG market; launches banana chips

KBFC Director Nikhil Bhardwaj said the club was excited to offer a product that celebrates the flavours and traditions of Kerala.

Published: 25th February 2023 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, banana chips being made at an eatery, Maha Chips, in Thiruvananthapuram. (File Photo | EPS, Vincent Pulickal)

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala-based professional football club, Kerala Blasters FC, has ventured into the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market with their new range of banana chips.

The first direct-to-consumer brand of KBFC, the banana chips branded as Kravin' was launched on Friday evening.

KBFC, in a statement, said Kravin' banana chips are handcrafted using traditional methods and locally-sourced ingredients.

"The recipe is a perfect balance of sweetness and crunchiness, offering an authentic and irresistible taste of Kerala. We are confident that people will love this snack as much as we do," KBFC said.

KBFC Director Nikhil Bhardwaj said the club was excited to offer a product that celebrates the flavours and traditions of Kerala.

"Kravin' is more than just a brand -- it is a reflection of our club's values and a commitment to empowering our community. Our debut product is banana chips, a beloved snack that embodies the richness and diversity of Kerala's culinary heritage," Bharadwaj said.

The products will be initially sold in four different flavours across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, it said, adding that the items will be available in 25 grams and 50 grams packets.

