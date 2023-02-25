Home Business

US billionaire dies by suicide: Reports

A US billionaire financier Thomas H Lee has died on Thursday at the age of 78.

"The city medical examiner said on Friday that the cause was suicide with a firearm. A spokesman for Lee’s family provided no other details," The New York Times reported.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "New York Police Department officials said the first responders to an emergency call early Thursday from Lee’s assistant found the 78-year-old dead in a bathroom in his office at 767 Fifth Avenue with what officers think was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A gun found with Lee was registered to him," the officials said.

There was no note found, and police are continuing to investigate the incident, the report said.

"People who knew Lee described him as quixotic, impulsive, and larger than life. He was devoted to his work and family, and some were scratching their heads Friday about what could have driven him to end his own life," the report added.

"His vice was cigar smoking and his hobby was golf, hardly memorable trademarks among financiers," The New York Times said.

According to Forbes, Lee was worth $2bn (£1.6bn) at his time of death, BBC reported.

