Reliance broadcast to face insolvency proceedings

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Yet another Anil Ambani group company has landed in the insolvency court. Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, which runs the popular FM radio station Big FM, is the latest company from Anil Ambani group to undergo corporate insolvency resolution process, after IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited’s insolvency plea against the company was admitted by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT.

According to the insolvency application filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services on behalf of L&T Investment Management Limited, Reliance Broadcast Network failed to clear financial debt of Rs 175 crore. The bankruptcy court has appointed Rohit Mehra as the interim resolution professional. L&T Investment Management Limited had subscribed to NCDs worth Rs 200 crore issued by the Anil Ambani group company in three tranches in 2015 and 2016.

IDBI Trustee Services acted as the trustee for L&T Investment Management Services, while Reliance Capital acted as the guarantor for Reliance Broadcast Network. At the time of redemption of the NCDs in 2020, Reliance Broadcast failed to make the payments. Following which, the financial creditor on behalf of L&T Investment Management invoked the guarantee and called upon Reliance Capital to make the payments.

However, despite repeated reminders neither Reliance Broadcast nor Reliance Capital company made the requisite payment forcing the creditor to move NCLT. The NCLT in its order said that the Petitioner (IDBI Trusteeship Services) has been able to establish the necessary ingredient of there being a financial debt and default having been committed by the Corporate Debtor (Reliance Broadcast Network).

MUMBAI: Yet another Anil Ambani group company has landed in the insolvency court. Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, which runs the popular FM radio station Big FM, is the latest company from Anil Ambani group to undergo corporate insolvency resolution process, after IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited’s insolvency plea against the company was admitted by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT. According to the insolvency application filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services on behalf of L&T Investment Management Limited, Reliance Broadcast Network failed to clear financial debt of Rs 175 crore. The bankruptcy court has appointed Rohit Mehra as the interim resolution professional. L&T Investment Management Limited had subscribed to NCDs worth Rs 200 crore issued by the Anil Ambani group company in three tranches in 2015 and 2016. IDBI Trustee Services acted as the trustee for L&T Investment Management Services, while Reliance Capital acted as the guarantor for Reliance Broadcast Network. At the time of redemption of the NCDs in 2020, Reliance Broadcast failed to make the payments. Following which, the financial creditor on behalf of L&T Investment Management invoked the guarantee and called upon Reliance Capital to make the payments. However, despite repeated reminders neither Reliance Broadcast nor Reliance Capital company made the requisite payment forcing the creditor to move NCLT. The NCLT in its order said that the Petitioner (IDBI Trusteeship Services) has been able to establish the necessary ingredient of there being a financial debt and default having been committed by the Corporate Debtor (Reliance Broadcast Network).