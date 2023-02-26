Home Business

Reliance broadcast to face insolvency proceedings

However, despite repeated reminders neither Reliance Broadcast nor Reliance Capital company made the requisite payment forcing the creditor to move NCLT.

Published: 26th February 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Yet another Anil Ambani group company has landed in the insolvency court. Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, which runs the popular FM radio station Big FM, is the latest company from Anil Ambani group to undergo corporate insolvency resolution process, after IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited’s insolvency plea against the company was admitted by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT.

According to the insolvency application filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services on behalf of L&T Investment Management Limited, Reliance Broadcast Network failed to clear financial debt of Rs 175 crore. The bankruptcy court has appointed Rohit Mehra as the interim resolution professional. L&T Investment Management Limited had subscribed to NCDs worth Rs 200 crore issued by the Anil Ambani group company in three tranches in 2015 and 2016.

IDBI Trustee Services acted as the trustee for L&T Investment Management Services, while Reliance Capital acted as the guarantor for Reliance Broadcast Network. At the time of redemption of the NCDs in 2020, Reliance Broadcast failed to make the payments. Following which, the financial creditor on behalf of L&T Investment Management invoked the guarantee and called upon Reliance Capital to make the payments.

However, despite repeated reminders neither Reliance Broadcast nor Reliance Capital company made the requisite payment forcing the creditor to move NCLT. The NCLT in its order said that the Petitioner (IDBI Trusteeship Services) has been able to establish the necessary ingredient of there being a financial debt and default having been committed by the Corporate Debtor (Reliance Broadcast Network).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Reliance Broadcast Network Limited IDBI
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp