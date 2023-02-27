Home Business

Elon Musk sacks Twitter executive who slept at office, 200 others: Reports

The billionaire fired Esther Crawford, who joined the company in December 2020, after she introduced the controversial "blue tick" verification, which users had to pay for.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter-ElonMusk

A phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Elon Musk on Saturday axed 200 Twitter jobs including a loyal executive who slept at the company's headquarters, Daily Mirror reports.

The billionaire fired Esther Crawford, who joined the company in December 2020, after she introduced the controversial "blue tick" verification, which users had to pay for, the British Tabloid reported.

The head of Twitter payments uploaded a picture of her sleeping at the office last year in a bid to prove she was dedicated to the company. 

She captioned the picture: "Pushing round the clock to make deadlines. “SleepWhereYouWork”.

However, on Monday, the billionaire removed her from her post along with 200 other employees over the weekend, the report said.

Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform in October, has steadily pared back its workforce from about 7,500 employees as he has sought to reduce costs, according to The New York Times.

The layoffs came after a week when the company made it difficult for Twitter employees to communicate with each other. The company’s internal messaging service, Slack, was taken offline, preventing employees from chatting with each other or looking up company data, five current and former employees told The New York Times. On Saturday night, some employees discovered that they were logged out of their corporate email accounts and laptops, three of the people said — the first hint that layoffs had begun, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Twitter
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp