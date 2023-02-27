Elon Musk sacks Twitter executive who slept at office, 200 others: Reports

By Online Desk

Elon Musk on Saturday axed 200 Twitter jobs including a loyal executive who slept at the company's headquarters, Daily Mirror reports.

The billionaire fired Esther Crawford, who joined the company in December 2020, after she introduced the controversial "blue tick" verification, which users had to pay for, the British Tabloid reported.

The head of Twitter payments uploaded a picture of her sleeping at the office last year in a bid to prove she was dedicated to the company.

She captioned the picture: "Pushing round the clock to make deadlines. “SleepWhereYouWork”.

However, on Monday, the billionaire removed her from her post along with 200 other employees over the weekend, the report said.

Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform in October, has steadily pared back its workforce from about 7,500 employees as he has sought to reduce costs, according to The New York Times.

The layoffs came after a week when the company made it difficult for Twitter employees to communicate with each other. The company’s internal messaging service, Slack, was taken offline, preventing employees from chatting with each other or looking up company data, five current and former employees told The New York Times. On Saturday night, some employees discovered that they were logged out of their corporate email accounts and laptops, three of the people said — the first hint that layoffs had begun, the report said.

