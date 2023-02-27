Home Business

Full-service carrier to be known as Air India post Vistara merger: AI chief Campbell Wilson

"The intention is to have one full-service airline and one low-cost airline in the group. The full-service airline will be an amalgam of Air India and Vistara," Wilson said.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the group works on becoming a significant international aviation player, Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Monday said the full-service carrier post the merger of Vistara will be known as Air India which is much more recognised outside the country.

While the resultant full-service carrier (also called 'legacy airline' which provides such services as in-flight entertainment and other comforts) will be known as Air India, Wilson emphasized that efforts will be made to retain some of the "Vistara heritage in that new manifestation".

Since taking over the loss-making Air India in January last year, Tata Group has been working on transforming the airline group and has announced that Vistara will be merged with itself, while AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is getting integrated with Air India Express.

"The intention is to have one full-service airline and one low-cost airline in the group. The full-service airline will be an amalgam of Air India and Vistara," Wilson said.

During a virtual media interaction, the CEO and MD of Air India also said there is a desire to carry forward the heritage of both Air India and Vistara, and work is going through on the form.

"Vistara has a very strong recognition in the Indian market but if you look outside the Indian market, clearly Air India is much more recognised and has a 90-year history...the future full-service carrier will be called Air India but we would like to retain and celebrate some of the Vistara heritage in that new manifestation," Wilson said.

Regarding the merger of Vistara with Air India, Wilson on Monday said it is in the process of seeking clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

"We are also working together with some external parties on the opportunities in an integrated business, the things that we need to focus on in the process of integration...," he added.

On November 29 last year, Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

The deal, which will make Air India the country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier, is expected to be completed by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Currently, Tata group owns a 51 per cent stake in Vistara and the rest is with Singapore Airlines. Air India has enormous potential and unprecedented opportunities. 

The group is working on becoming a significant international player, Wilson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Vistara
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp