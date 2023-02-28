Telecom body justifies usage fee from OTT players

Home Business

OTT players and telecom operators have been at loggerheads ever since the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) introduced the draft Telecom Bill 2022.

NEW DELHI: The Cellular Operator of India (COAI) has called its demand for usage fees from OTT platforms ‘reasonable’ and necessary to meet funding requirements for creating a robust telecom infrastructure, increased revenue for the exchequer and continued innovation.

COAI’s  statement came after  the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) slammed the former’s demand  for revenue sharing with OTT platforms.“Certain entities with vested interests are misdirecting the issue of the need for a regulatory framework for communication OTTs and the need for usage charges to be paid by OTTs to TSPs, by bringing in the aspect of Net Neutrality to make it a populist issue. We reiterate that all our member TSPs are committed to following the Net Neutrality principles as per their licencing conditions,” said Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

